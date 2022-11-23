ADIRONDACK — Myrtle Grace “Pat” Cain of Adirondack, NY passed away peacefully on Nov. 21, 2022, at the age of 91 in her home surrounded by her seven children and her loving husband.

She was the devoted and beloved wife of John Cain for seventy years. She is lovingly remembered by her seven children: John (Jeanne), Tommy (Maryellen), Patricia (Walter), Barbara (Michael), Richard (Diane), Joseph (Michele) and predeceased by her son, James. She was adored by her 14 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren who knew her as their doting Grandma.

Pat was easily always the life of the party with her spunky personality and love of socializing. Her high school yearbook quotes “Good things come in small packages and little Mert is a living example of just that.” Her favorite spot in Hicksville was Jabby’s Tavern, a country and western bar, where Pat could be seen dancing the night away. Pat and John were active members of the Officer’s Club at the Untied States Merchant Marine Academy and were spotted together at every event.

Pat and John began spending time in the Adirondacks in the 1960s, eventually buying property and making them one of the original plank owners of Blue-Sky Estates Association. Together, Pat and John officially moved to Adirondack, NY in 1998. During the summer months Pat could be found at local garage sales, sunbathing in her back yard, playing bingo at the Horicon Firehouse, and manning the beach at Blue-Sky Estates. Pat dreaded the snow and spent the winter months inside knitting her famous hats while watching Judge Judy with curlers in her hair. She will be dearly missed by many lifelong friends and neighbors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Schroon Lake.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 U.S. Route 9, Schroon Lake, NY.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to High Peaks Hospice. https://highpeakshospice.org/donate.

