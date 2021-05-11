Sept. 26, 1937—May 7, 2021
HUDSON FALLS—Myrna Madeline Legault, 83, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on May 7, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.
Born September 26, 1937, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Thelma (Knoble) Mitchell.
She was a graduate of Hudson Falls Senior High School.
Myrna married Donald Legault on August 4, 1956.
She was well known for customer service at the Dog Shack in Hudson Falls, where she worked for over 40 years, serving the community.
Myrna loved to read and always shared her books with others. She enjoyed traveling, her time in the Adirondack A’s Car Club and rarely missed an episode of General Hospital. Myrna was known for her awesome cooking, baking and her wonderful holiday dinners, if you were lucky to get an invitation.
Besides her parents, Myrna was predeceased by her husband, Donald Legault in 1997.
Myrna is survived by her four children: Mitchell, Brian (Pam), Stephanie Doyle (Rick) and Matthew (Melanie); 11 grandchildren: Wesley, Ryan, Aimee, Nick, Lindsay, Nathan, Aaron, Ashley, Cassie, Ryan and Jake; 13 great grandchildren: Everett, Henry, Kolby, Hannah, Isabella, Flynn, Rhys, Tatum, Jack, Fiona, Braeden, Emmalee and Piper; she is also survived by her lifelong friend, Doris Dyer, several cousins and her beloved cats, Cinnamon and Nox.
A Celebration of Life will be held, 4:00 p.m., on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Matthew’s home, 56 Keller Lane in Granville.
Memorial donations in memory of Myrna may be made to Saratoga Bridges, 16 Saratoga Bridges Blvd., Ballston Spa, NY 12020 or the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
