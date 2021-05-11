Sept. 26, 1937—May 7, 2021

HUDSON FALLS—Myrna Madeline Legault, 83, a lifelong resident of Hudson Falls, passed away on May 7, 2021, at Albany Medical Center.

Born September 26, 1937, in Hudson Falls, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Thelma (Knoble) Mitchell.

She was a graduate of Hudson Falls Senior High School.

Myrna married Donald Legault on August 4, 1956.

She was well known for customer service at the Dog Shack in Hudson Falls, where she worked for over 40 years, serving the community.

Myrna loved to read and always shared her books with others. She enjoyed traveling, her time in the Adirondack A’s Car Club and rarely missed an episode of General Hospital. Myrna was known for her awesome cooking, baking and her wonderful holiday dinners, if you were lucky to get an invitation.

Besides her parents, Myrna was predeceased by her husband, Donald Legault in 1997.