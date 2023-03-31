2002—2023

GRANVILLE — Myles Andrew Pauquette, age 20, passed away as a result of an automobile accident. Myles was born Dec. 4, 2002, at Glens Falls Hospital to Michael and Debra (Hollister) Pauquette.

A 2021 graduate of Granville Jr./Sr. High School, he excelled as a scholar and athlete, lettering in four sports: football, basketball, indoor and outdoor track. Myles was a member of the National Honor Society throughout his school career and aspired to be a mechanical engineer. While attending University of Buffalo, he was an active member of the Theta Tau Mu Gamma Fraternity.

Myles was named after Deb’s dad. Although they never met, through family memories, Myles came to appreciate the qualities of his late grandfather: remarkable kindness, caring, benevolence, and wisdom. Myles was referred to as an “old soul” because of the similarities he shared with his grandfather.

Myles never missed an opportunity to help. During the COVID-19 pandemic he helped his parents at the Holbrook Adult Home. He brightened the resident’s lives with his empathy and outgoing personality afforded him to develop lifelong relationships with people.

Most recently, he worked summers and college breaks for Hoagland Property Management where he applied his work ethic and never complained when given a task. Myles enjoyed a healthy lifestyle of fitness with many hours spent at the gym, which was balanced with a gourmet palate developed by dad’s cooking.

Myles has been memorialized in countless conversations and endless stories shared by his family, friends, and acquaintances. During his short twenty years, Myles had a profound impact on all those around him surpassing anything his family could have imagined. He was a natural leader with strong character, always willing to take time to listen and talk about anything to anyone, never missed the chance to provide comfort and constructive guidance. Myles had a love for life and a way of making everyone feel welcome, he was the glue that kept everyone together.

Myles enjoyed his time at the family camp on Lake St. Catherine, gaming at the dining room table, enjoying sunsets, campfires with family and friends, pondering life and the ways of the world. These are our most cherished memories of Myles, as a son, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend to so many.

Myles was predeceased by his maternal grandfather and namesake, Myles R. Hollister and his aunt, Kathryn (Pauquette) Green. Myles will be eternally loved by his parents, Michael and Debra; and his brother, Hollis. Memories of his smile, kind blue eyes, and joy-filled laughter will be treasured by his grandparents, Andy and Irene Pauquette and Charlotte Hollister; along with countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

His fraternity brothers started a GoFundMe page to honor his memory. A memorial scholarship in Myles’s name will be established using these donations. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to this scholarship through the GoFundMe page (https://gofund.me/fc55d67e) or through the Robert M. King Funeral Home.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 2, 2023 from 4 p.m. to sunset at the Dancing Ewe Farm, 181 County Route 12 in Granville, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 23, Bulkley Ave., Granville, NY at 11 a.m. April 3, 2023 with the Rev. Zachariah Chichester residing.

Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.