Murry Royce O’Neil

Born on May 18, 1929 in Burlington, Vermont, he was the son of the late Clyde W. and Albina (Cusson) O’Neil. Murry graduated from South Glens Falls High School and went on to receive his bachelor and master’s degree in physical education from Springfield College in Massachusetts. Murry was a U.S. Marine Corp Veteran.

In 1951, Murry started his career as the physical education teacher at South Glens Falls High School. And so, began his coaching career, coaching football and basketball at South High for four years. In 1955, Murry took his P.E. teaching career to Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake, also starting the football, wrestling and track & field programs. He guided the Spartan Gridders until 1985. Murry continued his passion for coaching football at Ballston Spa, Saratoga Springs, Queensbury, South Glens Falls and Spa Catholic until 2010, retiring after more than 60 years of coaching. Murry’s legendary coaching of football led to his induction in the Capital Region Football Hall of Fame, the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Hall of Fame and the South Glens Falls Bulldog Pride Hall of Fame. Murry took great joy in the lifelong friendships that developed with the athletes he coached. Their many visits, phone calls and letters were the highlights of his days.