Dec. 5, 1927 — May 17, 2020

CHESTERTOWN — Muriel M. Coleman, 92, of Green Mansions, passed away peacefully, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at her home following a brief illness.

Born Dec. 5, 1927 in New York City, she was the daughter of the late Emery and Gertrude (Mailinder) Emond.

She married Thomas J. Coleman in the Bronx on Nov. 7, 1948. They lived in Pearl River where they started their family, raising two sons until they relocated to the Adirondacks in 1972. The couple opened The Pizza Place in Warrensburg in 1974 and ran it with their two sons until 1985.

She was an avid outdoor enthusiast, avid gardener, and animal lover. She was a ski instructor at Gore Mountain for 15 years and skied until the ripe age of 81. She also was an avid dog trainer and won many ribbons with several different dogs.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by her beloved husband of 49 years, Thomas Coleman; her sister, Wilmer Emond and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Coleman.