May 13, 1928—Dec. 21, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Muriel Linnea Kopp, 94, passed away on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at The Pines Nursing Home in Glens Falls.

She was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Linnea Hulda Johnson and Paul Petersen on May 13, 1928.

Muriel graduated from the William Howard Taft High School in June of 1946. While at school and afterwards, Muriel worked at the Prudential Insurance Company. She then began working at IBM on Madison Avenue in New York City, in February of 1948, marking the beginning of a nearly 40-year tenure with the company.

She married April 5, 1952, to John William Kopp and was transferred to Poughkeepsie, NY, where her work with IBM continued.

In 1954, Muriel and John welcomed a son, Douglas, and in 1956, a daughter, Linda. During the primary years of the children’s lives, Muriel worked part-time at IBM and prioritized raising her children. When Douglas enrolled in Hopetown, a Christian School, in 1960, Muriel resumed full-time professional life, and retired in 1986.

She was a member of Freedom Plains Presbyterian Church in LaGrange, NY, where in 1990, she made a gift of an electronic Carillon dedicated in John’s memory. Muriel moved to Queensbury in 2003 and transferred her church membership to First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls.

Muriel enjoyed socializing, dancing, and traveling.

In addition to her parents, Muriel was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, John Kopp; her son, Douglas Kopp; great-granddaughter, Grace Linnea Sprunger; her sisters: Alma Petersen and Victoria Larsen.

Left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Linda Corliss and her significant other, Hugh Phillips; her grandchildren: Ashley Tarello and her husband, Dr. Matthew Tarello, Lauren Corliss and her significant other, Fred McPhillips; her great-grandchildren: Natalie and Andrew Tarello, Brycen McPhillips.

At Muriel’s request there will be no calling hours.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 400 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Burial will be in Freedom Plains Cemetery in the spring.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Muriel’s memory can be made to ALS Association Greater NY Chapter, 42 Broadway, Suite 1724, New York, NY 10004 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Special Olympics, 94 New Karner Road, Suite 208, Albany, NY 12203.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.