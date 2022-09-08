Aug. 21, 1947—Sept. 5, 2022

WILTON — MSgt. John P. Gallagher, Jr. (USAF Retired), 75, of Craw Lane, passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 21, 1947, he was the son of the late John P. Gallagher, Sr. and Eva (LeClaire) Gallagher. John was always known to his family and friends as “Jack.”

Jack Gallagher graduated from Corinth High School in 1966 and worked for General Electric in Fort Edward, before joining the Air Force in May 1967. His training assignment was in the medical field, a choice he never would have made, but one he discovered was his true calling. He was a medic, an operating room technician and finally finishing his career as a Hospital Squadron first sergeant.

Jack proudly served 23 years in the Air Force. During his long and distinguished military career, he received many awards and ribbons, including the Air Force Training Ribbon, the Meritorious Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf Cluster, the AF Commendation Medal with 1 OLC, the AF Achievement Medal, the AF Outstanding Unit Award with 1 OLC, the AF Good Conduct Medal with 1 Silver OLC, the National Defense Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the AF Overseas Ribbon, and the AF Longevity Service Medal with 4 OLC.

Jack married his high school sweetheart Jackie Ramsey in 1967. The couple first resided in Glens Falls and after Jack joined the military, they lived in many locations until his retirement from the Air Force in June 1990. During his time in the Air Force, he was also an active Boy Scout leader and an emergency medical technician trainer. The couple were currently residing in Wilton.

Following his honorable discharge, he graduated from Hudson Valley Community College in 1992, and was employed at Hudson Valley Community College in the college’s Computer Services Department. He then transferred to the Education Opportunity Center in downtown Troy until his retirement in 2014.

Jack had a passion for 1960s guitar playing bands. As a teenager he played his guitar in a band that appeared on WRGB’s “Teenage Barn.” He passed on his guitar-playing skills to his son John and then to his grandchild Leah. The Ventures’ Christmas record album was his first choice of Christmas music! He passed on his love of music to both his children. Many evenings were spent with him playing his guitar and the family singing along. He especially would play songs for his daughter Jennifer to sing along with her beautiful voice.

Jack enjoyed spending time with his family and cherished the time he had with his only grandchild, Leah. He loved his cats, seltzer water and Stewart’s Death by Chocolate Ice Cream.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by one sister, Mary Ellen Allen; and one grandchild, Kody Carl.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 55 years, Jackie Gallagher of Wilton; include two children: John Paul Gallagher III of Wilton and Jennifer Vandetta of Wilton; one grandchild, Leah Vandetta of South Glens Falls; two brothers: William Gallagher (Nancy) of NM and Timothy Gallagher (Toni) of South Glens Falls; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service and celebration of Jack’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 220 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne, with the Rev. Louis Midura, rector, officiating.

A committal service with full military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family wishes to thank our family and friends, St. Mary’s Church, for their prayers and kind words of support during Jack’s illness. They also want to thank the Wilton EMTs and the NYS Police for the empathy and compassion shown to them.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 220 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth, NY 12822.