Jan. 22, 1946 — July 21, 2020

MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Ms. Barbara Bartwitz, 74, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by her longtime companion.

Barbara was born on January 22, 1946 in Glens Falls, and was the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Rowell) Tremblay.

Barbara lived a full life from traveling the world with her companion, Jim, running marathons and riding her Can Am Spyder. She especially enjoyed time with her friends and family.

Barbara will be loved and missed by surviving companion, James Link; her son, Ronald Bartwitz; daughter-in-law, Tabitha; her daughters, Kelly Bartwitz and Brandy Noody; son-in-law, Brian; her brothers, John Tremblay and his wife Patti, Eugene Tremblay and his wife, Judy, Daniel Tremblay and his wife, Marilyn; her sister, Diane Blair and her husband, Robert. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiffani Bartwitz, Ronald Bartwitz, Hunter Noody and Colden Noody.

At Barbara’s request, there will be no services held.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.