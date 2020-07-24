Jan. 22, 1946 — July 21, 2020
MIDDLE GRANVILLE — Ms. Barbara Bartwitz, 74, of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 surrounded by her longtime companion.
Barbara was born on January 22, 1946 in Glens Falls, and was the daughter of the late John and Barbara (Rowell) Tremblay.
Barbara lived a full life from traveling the world with her companion, Jim, running marathons and riding her Can Am Spyder. She especially enjoyed time with her friends and family.
Barbara will be loved and missed by surviving companion, James Link; her son, Ronald Bartwitz; daughter-in-law, Tabitha; her daughters, Kelly Bartwitz and Brandy Noody; son-in-law, Brian; her brothers, John Tremblay and his wife Patti, Eugene Tremblay and his wife, Judy, Daniel Tremblay and his wife, Marilyn; her sister, Diane Blair and her husband, Robert. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Tiffani Bartwitz, Ronald Bartwitz, Hunter Noody and Colden Noody.
At Barbara’s request, there will be no services held.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The Family of Barbara Bartwitz wishes to extend our sincere thanks to all of the doctors and nurses at The C. R. Wood Cancer Center.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.