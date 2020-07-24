Nov. 14, 1928 — July 22, 2020

WHITEHALL/FORT ANN — Mr. Ernest L. Steves Sr. age 91, of Whitehall/Fort Ann, passed away Wednesday July 22, 2020, at Glens Falls Hospital.

Ernest Steves was born on November 14, 1928 in Whitehall son of Lee Steves and Agnes Wood Steves. Ernest Steves and wife Lillian (Balch) Steves were united in marriage on July 23,1950, in North Granville. They resided on a farm in Fort Ann and later moved to a farm in Whitehall were he worked for several years before his eye sight was taken from him.

Ernest enjoyed his farming, raising cattle, buying and selling, wheeling and dealing and going to auctions. Back in the day Ernest boarded the animals from Storytown (Great Escape) and sold hay to the riding stables in this area. He also enjoyed visits from family, friends, and neighbors listening to country music and audio books.

In addition to his parents, he is proceeded by his wife Lillian; his brother, Earl Steves and Earl’s twin sister Elsie Parker; sister, Doris Sutherland; and brother, George Steves.