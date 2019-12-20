Morris M. Durking
April 20, 1934 — Dec. 18, 2019

INDIAN LAKE — Morris M. Durking, 85, left this earthy world, Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2019, to rejoin his loving wife, Jean in heaven.

Born on April 20, 1934 in Indian Lake, he was the son of the late Roland and Willena (Eldridge) Durking. He attended Indian Lake Central School. He served in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Tank Division.

Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he returned to Indian Lake. He married Jean Benton on Oct. 6, 1957 at the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake.

Morris worked as a logger and then for many years as a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed trucks and watching NASCAR. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake and the Parker Benton American Legion Post 1392, Indian Lake.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Jean Durking; two sisters, Rose Marie Seymour and Wilma LaDuke; four brothers, William, Milford, Thomas and Earl Durking.

Survivors include three daughters, Patricia (Don) McConkey of Greenfield Center, Peggy (Joseph) Carroll of Saranac Lake, Pamela (Guyowen) Howard of Indian Lake; four grandchildren, Tara (Patrick) Sheridan, Nicole McConkey, Rory (Hannah) Carroll and Guyowen “Reece” Howard; a sister, Anna Mae (Larry) Klien of St. Louis, Missouri; five beloved great grandsons, Cody, Nolan, Daniel, Henry and Rory; a sister-in-law, Donna (Dick) Spring of Indian Lake; many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the family home, 6320 NYS Route 28.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday at the First Baptists Church of Indian Lake.

Spring burial will be in Cedar River Cemetery, Indian Lake.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Morris’ memory may be directed to the Indian lake Ambulance Corps, PO Box 39, Indian Lake, NY 12842 or to the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake, Indian Lake, NY 12842.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 NYS Route 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Morris Durking, please visit Tribute Store.

