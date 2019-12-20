April 20, 1934 — Dec. 18, 2019

INDIAN LAKE — Morris M. Durking, 85, left this earthy world, Wednesday afternoon, Dec. 18, 2019, to rejoin his loving wife, Jean in heaven.

Born on April 20, 1934 in Indian Lake, he was the son of the late Roland and Willena (Eldridge) Durking. He attended Indian Lake Central School. He served in the U.S. Army 1st Infantry Tank Division.

Upon his honorable discharge from the service, he returned to Indian Lake. He married Jean Benton on Oct. 6, 1957 at the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake.

Morris worked as a logger and then for many years as a self-employed truck driver. He enjoyed trucks and watching NASCAR. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake and the Parker Benton American Legion Post 1392, Indian Lake.

He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Jean Durking; two sisters, Rose Marie Seymour and Wilma LaDuke; four brothers, William, Milford, Thomas and Earl Durking.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}