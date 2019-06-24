STILLWATER — Morine (Moe) Talmadge, 58, gained her angel wings in the early morning hours of June 20, 2019 at Saratoga Hospital, with her son, Mack, by her side, after a long battle with breast cancer.
Born in Cambridge, she is the daughter of the late Brad and Diane Talmadge of Greenwich.
Morine graduated from Greenwich High School. She went on to have a career working with cows at many area farms and businesses and grew vegetables at her parent’s farm.
Moe could be found at any given time somewhere around her Hereford’s she raised with her goat, “DeDe” at her heels, tagging along with her to the barn to feed and water the livestock, at her vegetable stand, “Moe’s Veggies” on Saratoga Lake or watching a basketball game.
Moe worked at Agway, Maplewood Manor in Ballston Spa and more recently, a teacher’s aide at Saratoga B.O.C.E.S until her illness prevented her from working. She was devoted to the Auxiliary of the Saratoga Eagles Club #2586, serving proudly as their madam president for many years. Helping others to the best of her ability was her life and even after her diagnosis, she continued tirelessly to take care of others.
Moe was predeceased last year by her loving companion of 40 years, Kenneth W. Marshall.
Survivors include her son, Kenneth ”Mack” (Danielle) Marshall; brother, Heath (Laura) Talmadge; special aunt, Karen Ebbert; uncles, Ray, Robert (Sherry) and James (Sue) Talmadge; aunts, Dianne Gutesy and Leila Guilder; mother-in-law, Marie Marshall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Respectfully, at Moe’s request, there will be no calling hours. A celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to either the American Cancer Society or the Greenwich FFA, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834 in memory of Morine “Moe” Talmadge.
To leave condolences for the family, visit www.devito-salvadorefh.com.
