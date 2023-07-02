Feb. 20, 1964—June 30, 2023

GLENS FALLS — Monique Ann Whipple, 59, passed away on Friday, June 30, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born on February 20, 1964, in Glens Falls, she was the daughter of Donald Dixon and the late Helen (Baker) Dixon.

Monique graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1982. In 1983, she married the love of her life, Scott Whipple, in the South Glens Falls Methodist Church by Rev. Burgess.

She enjoyed Christmas, spending time with family and her puppy, Charley.

In addition to her mother, Monique was predeceased by her son, Jordan Whipple; her brother, Matthew Dixon; and her beloved dog, Willie.

Left to cherish her memory include her husband of 40 years, Scott; her daughter, Sarah Shannon and her husband, Bryan of South Glens Falls; her sister, Robin Thayer and her husband, Louis of South Glens Falls; her sister, Stacey Baker and her husband, Matt of Granville; her father, Donald Dixon of Fort Edward; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

At Monique’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to C.R. Wood Cancer Center and the Community Hospice of Saratoga for all their care and support.

Memorial donations in Monique’s memory can be made to WAIT House, P.O. Box 3252, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Adirondack Save-A-Stray, 4880 Route 9N, Corinth, NY 12822.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com