Jan. 24, 1967 — Dec. 11, 2019

SICKLERVILLE, N.J. — Monica L. Hood (Wilson), 52, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home in Sicklerville, New Jersey after a valiant struggle with RSD, with faith so strong that all of life’s storms could not bend its firm foundation.

She was born on Jan. 24, 1967 to James and Ursula Wilson in Saratoga Springs.

Monica is survived by her son, Kenyatta who she loved dearly, her pride and joy; her parents, James and Ursula Wilson of Kittery, Maine (Satellite Beach, FL); her loving brothers, Peter (Birget) of Hauptpstuhl, Germany and Edward (Michele) of Stratham, New Hampshire; her nephews, Edward and Nathaniel Wilson of Dover, New Hampshire; and her loyal companion, Sonny who was always by her side.

Monica graduated from Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine in 1985.

A private memorial service for family will be held in Cambridge, on Friday, Dec. 20.

Memorial donations can be made to RSDSA: https://rsds.org/donate/ or mail to: RSDSA PO Box 502 Milford, CT 06460.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.

The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.

