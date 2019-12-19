Jan. 24, 1967 — Dec. 11, 2019
SICKLERVILLE, N.J. — Monica L. Hood (Wilson), 52, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019 at her home in Sicklerville, New Jersey after a valiant struggle with RSD, with faith so strong that all of life’s storms could not bend its firm foundation.
She was born on Jan. 24, 1967 to James and Ursula Wilson in Saratoga Springs.
Monica is survived by her son, Kenyatta who she loved dearly, her pride and joy; her parents, James and Ursula Wilson of Kittery, Maine (Satellite Beach, FL); her loving brothers, Peter (Birget) of Hauptpstuhl, Germany and Edward (Michele) of Stratham, New Hampshire; her nephews, Edward and Nathaniel Wilson of Dover, New Hampshire; and her loyal companion, Sonny who was always by her side.
You have free articles remaining.
Monica graduated from Traip Academy, Kittery, Maine in 1985.
A private memorial service for family will be held in Cambridge, on Friday, Dec. 20.
Memorial donations can be made to RSDSA: https://rsds.org/donate/ or mail to: RSDSA PO Box 502 Milford, CT 06460.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.
The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.