Nov. 13, 1953—July 21, 2021

TOWN OF WHITE CREEK — Molly J. Davis, 67, passed away on Wednesday July 21, 2021, at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She resided on White Creek-Shunpike Road with her husband Martin E. Davis. Molly was a loving and devoted wife, mother, raising two wonderful daughters. She was a grandmother and a great grammy.

Molly was born on November 13, 1953, in Cambridge, NY, daughter of Joseph L. and Dorthy M. (Martin) Miller. She was educated at schools in Greenwich, NY. She was the Manager at Rite Aid and later became Assistant Head Teller at the TD Bank both in Salem, NY. She and her husband successfully operated the Triangle Karate School in Cambridge for thirty-five years. Molly created over 100 afghans for family and friends along with dolls and items.

Survivors other than her husband Martin include their daughters: Holly (Bernie) and Stacey (Theresa); grandchildren: Juliette, Alexander, Emma and Jake; great grandchildren: Fae and Finnigan. Molly was born into a family of nine children and is predeceased by two brothers.

Graveside services will be held on Monday July 26, 2021 at 1:00 PM, at the Millertown Cemetery on Clum Road in the Town of Pittstown.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mahar Funeral Home, 43 Main Street in Hoosick Falls, NY. Memorial contributions may be made to the Saratoga Community Hospice through the funeral home.