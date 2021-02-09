Nov. 24, 1928—Feb. 2, 2021

MOREAU—Mollie (Dougherty) Prutzman, 92, formerly of Cranford, NJ, passed away February 2, 2021, after a brief illness. Born November 24, 1928, she was the daughter of William and Mollie (Moran) Dougherty.

Mollie really loved her Jersey Shore and Lake George. She loved her family and enjoyed going out to eat, and chocolate especially.

In addition to her parents, Mollie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Prutzman.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Maureen (Don) Kramer and Mollie Walker (Edward); grandchildren: Jennifer (Ben) Geisler, Chanel Reilly and David (Jennifer) Walker; great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Colby Geisler, Brandon and Megan Reilly and Madison, Kayllee, Hannah and Abigail Walker; and her therapy dogs: Hunter, Otter and Betty.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.

A chapel ceremony will take place Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township, PA.