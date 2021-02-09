Nov. 24, 1928—Feb. 2, 2021
MOREAU—Mollie (Dougherty) Prutzman, 92, formerly of Cranford, NJ, passed away February 2, 2021, after a brief illness. Born November 24, 1928, she was the daughter of William and Mollie (Moran) Dougherty.
Mollie really loved her Jersey Shore and Lake George. She loved her family and enjoyed going out to eat, and chocolate especially.
In addition to her parents, Mollie was predeceased by her beloved husband, Edward Prutzman.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Maureen (Don) Kramer and Mollie Walker (Edward); grandchildren: Jennifer (Ben) Geisler, Chanel Reilly and David (Jennifer) Walker; great-grandchildren: Benjamin and Colby Geisler, Brandon and Megan Reilly and Madison, Kayllee, Hannah and Abigail Walker; and her therapy dogs: Hunter, Otter and Betty.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Church of Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury with the Rev. Joseph Busch, officiating.
A chapel ceremony will take place Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 12 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hanover Township, PA.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Dr. Joseph Mihindu and Elaine for their outstanding care and love and to all the nurses and aids at Home of the Good Shepherd in Moreau, for taking such good care of Mollie for eight years.
In loving memory of Mollie, contributions may be made to Woofs for Warriors, PO Box 2466, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.