June 28, 1936—Sept. 26, 2022

KATTSKILL BAY — Mitzi (McDaniel) Depold Robinson aka “Mimi,” 86, a resident of Kattskill Bay, passed away on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at Albany Medical Center Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Shelby and Inez (Glasgow) McDaniel of Wichita Falls, TX.

Born in Temple, OK on June 28, 1936, she was raised in Wichita Falls, TX, graduating from Wichita Falls High School in 1954. She attended Midwestern University for two years.

Mitzi moved to this area in 1956. She worked as a telephone operator for telephone companies in Texas and New York, retiring in 1978 from the Glens Falls office. She was a past member of the Telephone Pioneers and Glens Falls Hospital Guild.

In 1978 she married Albert “Bob” Robinson in Queensbury, and together turned his Lake George camp into their year-round home, entertaining their many friends and family at the lake.

Mitzi loved crossword puzzles, needlework, reading and most of all her family. She proudly attended her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s concerts, musicals and sporting events, cheering loudly from the stands.

Her family will cherish the many handmade cross-stitch Christmas stockings and ornaments she made, which she worked on all year to have completed for Christmas giving. She loved her Bob, their life on Lake George and their many travels, visiting all 50 states. And you couldn’t find a more devoted Mets fan!

Besides her parents, Mitzi was predeceased by her husband Albert “Bob” Robinson, who died on April 15, 2003. She is also predeceased by three sisters, Betty Bohn of AR, Della Henderson and Barbara McDaniel of TX; two brothers, Robert and Gerald McDaniel of TX; and her first husband and father of her children, Herman E. Depold.

Mitzi is survived by a daughter, Debra Barcomb and her husband Alan of Hudson Falls; and a son, H. Dale Depold of Kattskill Bay. She is also survived by two stepsons: Timothy Robinson and his wife Betsy of Bevard, NC and Peter Robinson and his wife Ann of Poultney VT; and a stepdaughter, Martha McDowell and her husband Phil of Lowville, NY; two sisters: Jo Manley of Hudson Falls and Ann Dixon of TX; and one brother, Jimmy McDaniel of TX.

She is also survived by her grandchildren: Justin Barcomb and his wife Stacey of Hudson Falls, Lesley May and her significant other James Allen of Fort Ann, and Lexie Depold of Rock City Falls, NY; step-grandchildren: April McDowell and her husband John Allnutt of MD, Kate Patterson and her husband Jack of Glens Falls, Laura Jane Tay of MI, Amanda Overmyer and her husband Jay of NC, Jill Bell of NC, James Robinson and his wife Jaime of Gansevoort, Scott Robinson and his wife Adina of FL, and Geoff Robinson of PA.

Great-grandchildren include: Olivia and Natalie Barcomb, Liam and Ryan May; and step-great-grandchildren: Hannah and Madalynn Gwiazda, David, Caitlin and Maddie Tay, Gretta and Ava Overmyer, Seumas, Beitris and Bonnie Robinson, Isabela and Andreea Robinson, Brian and Thomas Patterson, and Lillie and AJ Bell.

She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, cousins, and many others she considered her “family.”

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Memorial Service will be held in the spring of 2023.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Mitzi’s name can be sent to Pilot Knob Fire Dept., Pilot Knob Road, Pilot Knob, NY 12844, or the Crandall Library, 251 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

