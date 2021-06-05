Dec. 24, 1970—June 3, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE – Mitchell L. Richards, Sr., 50, of East River Drive, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021 at his home following a long illness.

Born on Dec. 24, 1970 in Corinth, he was the son of William Richards (Marie) of Hadley and the late Felicia (Van Dusen) Richards.

Mitch attended Corinth High School.

He was employed in fabrication and welding with the Local Ironworks Union out of Albany for many years, and owned and operated Richards Construction for several years.

Mitch enjoyed hunting, fishing, his German Shephard, Luca and loved his time spent with this family and grandchildren.

Survivors besides his father; include three sons: Justin Baker (Hannah Cross) of Troy, Mitchell Richards, Jr. (Jessie Millington) of Corinth, and Trevor Richards (Sophia) of Corinth; two grandchildren: Eli and Augustus; two siblings: Jessica Crandall (Joseph) of Corinth and Frank Richards (Robin Willette-Pechtel) of South Glens Falls; his former wife and mother of his children, Christine Richards of Corinth; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.