Mitchell L. LaChapelle

During the morning hours, Mitchell would enjoy having a cup of coffee and reading the newspaper, typically accompanied with the morning news. He loved to take care of his many outdoor projects; watering the flower beds, taking care of his large garden, and taking care of the local critters. He always took great pride in maintaining a pristine property. Mitchell loved having dogs, one of which, Toby, was his favorite. When Mitchell was not working in the yard, he loved fishing with his sons and grandchildren at local lakes and ponds. He was always known to call fish a “little one” even if they were big. He always loved to do puzzles during the winter months. He was also a die-hard fan of the New York Giants and enjoyed watching their games whether they had a good season or not.