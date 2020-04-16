Jan. 25, 1946 — April 2, 2020
NEWCOMB — Mitchell F. Moses, 74, was called into the arms of our savior on April 2, 2020 at Albany Medical Center after a long illness.
Mitch was born on Jan. 25, 1946 in Ticonderoga. His loving parents were Norman and Ella (Welch) Moses.
Mitch was predeceased by his parents, sister, Patricia Poulton (Harry); twin brother, Michael, brother, Peter; and beautiful niece, Kimberly Moses.
Mitch is survived by his sister, Sally Rockwood (K.C.) of Newcomb; brother, David of Whitehall; sister-in-law, Dorothy Moses of Newcomb; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Mitch was a graduate of Newcomb Central School and a proud US Army Veteran (Vietnam). He was a member of the Union of Operating Engineers, served as the Newcomb Highway Superintendent, past member of the Newcomb Lions Club, proud and honored life member in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Rolland Braley American Legion Post #1713. He served as Commander of the Legion Post for many years until his passing.
Mitch devoted his life helping other people in need. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He especially loved taking folks on boat trips on Lake Harris and then sitting on Rockwood’s beach in the evening and enjoying a roaring fire.
The family wishes to thank all the medical staff at Glens Falls Hospital and Albany Medical Center for the outstanding care that Mitch received. A very special thank you goes to the Doctors and Nursing staff on Surgical Ward 4 West, the ISU and ER at Glens Falls Hospital.
Condolences may be expressed in the form of donations to the Newcomb Rescue Squad and St. Therese Catholic Church.
A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Therese Catholic Church and Committal will be at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. Times and dates to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home in Schroon Lake, NY. To offer online condolences please visit www.edwardlkellyfuneralhome.com.
