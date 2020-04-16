× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Jan. 25, 1946 — April 2, 2020

NEWCOMB — Mitchell F. Moses, 74, was called into the arms of our savior on April 2, 2020 at Albany Medical Center after a long illness.

Mitch was born on Jan. 25, 1946 in Ticonderoga. His loving parents were Norman and Ella (Welch) Moses.

Mitch was predeceased by his parents, sister, Patricia Poulton (Harry); twin brother, Michael, brother, Peter; and beautiful niece, Kimberly Moses.

Mitch is survived by his sister, Sally Rockwood (K.C.) of Newcomb; brother, David of Whitehall; sister-in-law, Dorothy Moses of Newcomb; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mitch was a graduate of Newcomb Central School and a proud US Army Veteran (Vietnam). He was a member of the Union of Operating Engineers, served as the Newcomb Highway Superintendent, past member of the Newcomb Lions Club, proud and honored life member in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Rolland Braley American Legion Post #1713. He served as Commander of the Legion Post for many years until his passing.