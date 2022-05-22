July 7, 1960—May 20, 2022

GREENWICH — Mitchell A. Ennis, 61, a resident of Greenwich, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Friday, May 20, 2022, following a quiet and valiant battle with cancer.

He was born July 7, 1960, in Albany, NY, to the late Richard and Muriel (Musser) Ennis.

Mitchell attended Orange County Community College, where he studied Criminal Justice. He also attended Riverside School of Aeronautics, earning an FAA Airframe and Powerplant License, after which he worked at several different airports. Later, he worked at Hexion Specialty Chemicals for a period of time. Mitchell served his country proudly in the United States Army from 1982 to 1984, during which he was stationed at Fort Ord, CA, as a Military Police officer. He later met the love of his life Tracy DeWitt while working at Key Services Corporation in Albany, NY. They were married for 29 years and together raised three children Ryan, Amanda, and Jacob. Mitchell was devoted to his wife and family in every way; he loved them, cared for them, and provided for them, working from home and managing the household so his wife could continue her education. He was truly the rock of the Ennis family, and “Ask Dad” was a daily phrase. He was punctual, always getting up first before the rest of the family; he would be up, coffee in hand, preparing his family for the day ahead. Jacob, his youngest son, was always comforted knowing his dad would be the one making sure he got on and off the bus.

Mitchell enjoyed sitting on his front porch, watching movies, listening to music, taking his children on 4-wheeler rides, using his tractor, spending time with his dog Burgundy, and doing any activity involving his family. He also had an appreciation for old cars and an interest in firearms, including their history, and enjoyed shooting with his son. He was a World War II history buff and liked to share his knowledge with others. He owned and operated Greenwich Guns and Ammo for many years, and he also worked for Adirondack Crossroads Psychology. Mitchell had a gift for photography and captured important moments through his lens.

He loved a good conversation. He would often joke with his family that they didn’t need a big house because they seemed to always be together in one room. He was a true family man that put his family before anything else.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Maureen DeWitt; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is survived by his loving wife, Tracy (DeWitt) Ennis of Greenwich; and children: Ryan, Amanda, and Jacob Ennis; all of Greenwich; brother, Gregory L. Ennis; special cousin, Tom Clark of Salem; sister-in-law, Denise (Chris) McNeill; and brothers-in-law: Richard and Matthew (Tracy) DeWitt; several nieces and nephews; and special friends: Gene D., Dan S., Mike L., and Steve W.

Visitation for Mitchell will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Flynn Bros, Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. immediately following the calling hours at the funeral home with Pastor Paul Wagner officiating.

Interment with full military honors will be held at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY, 12871.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital C.R. Wood Cancer Center, especially Dr. Stoutenburg, Dr. Zagar, and Dr. Florio. They would also like to thank Community Hospice of Saratoga for their kind and compassionate care, especially Tracy, Stephanie, and Jamie.

Donations in his memory may be made to Randy’s Patient Assistance Fund or Cindy’s Comfort Camp through the Glens Falls Hospital C.R Wood Cancer Center at 100 Park Street Pruyn Pavilion, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or the Challenger Division of Saratoga Springs Little League, Coach Waldron Way, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

