Miriam Packard Brown

April 16, 1936 — Oct. 18, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — Miriam Packard Brown (Mim), of Lake George and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away Oct. 18, 2019 surrounded by her children.

She was born April 16, 1936 in Detroit, Michigan. Daughter to Ruth Tupper Packard and John S. Packard. Mrs. Brown graduated from the Oak Grove School in Vasselboro, Maine and later from Middlebury College in Middlebury, Vermont.

Mim was involved and supported Family Service of Glens Falls, The Hyde Museum, Garden Club, Glens Falls Hospital Guild and many other organizations. Mim was a fiercely independent woman who loved being by the water, whether it was the lake or the ocean and was an avid gardener, book reader and world traveler.

Mrs. Brown is survived by daughters, Martha C. Brown from Portsmouth, New Hampshire and Leslie Brown Killeen and John P. Killeen from Weymouth, Massachusetts; grandchildren, John A. Killeen and fiancee, Kara Summerly, from Mansfield, Massachusetts and Abigail P. Killeen of Weymouth; son-in-law, Robert Scheidegger of Queensbury; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Andrew L. Brown of Glens Falls; son, Phillip Brown; daughter, Caroline Brown Scheidegger of Lake George; and sister, Judith Packard Phillips of Gardner, Massachusetts.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Burial will take place at Glens Falls Cemetery.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Lake George Association.

For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

