May 18, 1933 — Feb. 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Miriam “Mimi” Henckel passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loved ones.

Mimi was born on May 18, 1933 in Brooklyn, to Joseph and Violet (Rossi) Meagher.

She attended Richmond Hill High School. She earned her LPN License and worked in Maternity and Newborn Nursery at Nassau County Medical.

Mimi enjoyed nature, painting, dancing, playing the piano and spending time with her many friends and family. Her favorite song was “Smile”.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Bob Henckel, on Nov. 26, 1950, in Richmond Hill. They raised their family in Westbury, and then retired in Queensbury. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time at their camp in the Adirondacks.

Mimi was an active member of the Cruzing Rubies Red Hat Society, The Line Dancing Group in Queensbury and St. Michael’s Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Violet (Rossi) Meagher; and her sister, Cecilia (Meagher) Schnibbe.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert G. Henckel Sr.; son, Robert G. Henckel Jr. and his wife, Robin Henckel, and daughter, Kathleen “Cassie” (Henckel) Malone and her husband, Jack Malone; grandchildren, Jessica (Malone) Stauffer and her husband, Marc Stauffer, Sean Malone and Kelly (Malone) Mann and her husband, Harold Mann; great-grandson, Jack Stauffer; sister, Josephine (Meagher) Nelson; and her beloved Brittney Spaniel, Kidlett.

Visitation will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 28, at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls.

Mass will immediately follow at the church with Father Tony Childs officiating.

Burial will be private.

In loving memory of Mimi, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Bob would like to thank their family and friends for their support.

Mimi was a force of nature, telling stories and making people laugh. She was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, nurse and friend to all.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

