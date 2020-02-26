May 18, 1933 — Feb. 21, 2020

QUEENSBURY — Miriam “Mimi” Henckel passed away on Feb. 21, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital with her loved ones.

Mimi was born on May 18, 1933 in Brooklyn, to Joseph and Violet (Rossi) Meagher.

She attended Richmond Hill High School. She earned her LPN License and worked in Maternity and Newborn Nursery at Nassau County Medical.

Mimi enjoyed nature, painting, dancing, playing the piano and spending time with her many friends and family. Her favorite song was “Smile”.

She married her childhood sweetheart, Bob Henckel, on Nov. 26, 1950, in Richmond Hill. They raised their family in Westbury, and then retired in Queensbury. Together they enjoyed traveling and spending time at their camp in the Adirondacks.

Mimi was an active member of the Cruzing Rubies Red Hat Society, The Line Dancing Group in Queensbury and St. Michael’s Church.

She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Violet (Rossi) Meagher; and her sister, Cecilia (Meagher) Schnibbe.