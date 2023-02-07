FORT EDWARD — Miriam June Moore, 84, formerly of Fort Edward, NY passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Glens Falls Center. She was born in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Roy H. and Sylvia May (Stevens) Barnes.
She was a devoted wife and mother. Miriam enjoyed bingo, her swing, long rides and dancing. She enjoyed spending time visiting while drinking coffee and cooking for her family. Miriam also loved her vacation time in Old Orchard Beach, ME.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Roy Barnes and Dave Barnes and by her stepson, James Andrew Moore.
She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Fredson H. Moore; her children: Linda Dickinson, Leonard Norton, Floyd (Charlene) Norton, David (Peggy) Norton, Victor (Melissa) Norton, Robert (Ayako) Norton, James Norton and Lisa (Earl) Maille-Cutter; a stepdaughter, Heather Moore; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her siblings: Floyd (Peggy) Barnes and Linda (Mike) Fitzgerald; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Glens Falls Center, especially Miriam’s aide Pat and nurses: Kelly and Michelle for their care and compassion.
Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Miriam’s memory.
Interment will take place in the spring at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.
To leave the family an online condolence, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.