FORT EDWARD — Miriam June Moore, 84, formerly of Fort Edward, NY passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Glens Falls Center. She was born in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Roy H. and Sylvia May (Stevens) Barnes.

She was a devoted wife and mother. Miriam enjoyed bingo, her swing, long rides and dancing. She enjoyed spending time visiting while drinking coffee and cooking for her family. Miriam also loved her vacation time in Old Orchard Beach, ME.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers: Roy Barnes and Dave Barnes and by her stepson, James Andrew Moore.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Fredson H. Moore; her children: Linda Dickinson, Leonard Norton, Floyd (Charlene) Norton, David (Peggy) Norton, Victor (Melissa) Norton, Robert (Ayako) Norton, James Norton and Lisa (Earl) Maille-Cutter; a stepdaughter, Heather Moore; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her siblings: Floyd (Peggy) Barnes and Linda (Mike) Fitzgerald; and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to acknowledge the staff at Glens Falls Center, especially Miriam’s aide Pat and nurses: Kelly and Michelle for their care and compassion.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at Regan Denny Funeral Home, 94 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with a funeral service to immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association in Miriam’s memory.

Interment will take place in the spring at Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

