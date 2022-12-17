Dec. 9, 1954—Dec. 15, 2022

STONY CREEK — Minnie Marie Nason, 68, passed away after a long illness on Dec. 15, 2022, with loved ones by her side.

Born Dec. 9, 1954, in Honolulu, HI, she was the daughter of John and Rosaline (Carvalho) Arruda.

Minnie was a high school graduate and briefly attended college. She was the owner of A.N.I. Design Upholstery. Minnie married Aaron Nason on March 31, 1979 in Reno, NV.

Some of her enjoyments in life were working in her garden, her dogs, painting, spending time with family, and attending gigs with her husband.

In addition to her parents, Minnie was predeceased by her brother, Johnny Arruda.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Aaron Nason of Stony Creek; son, Glenn Nason of TN; grandchildren: Patricia Nason of Stony Creek, Lelani Oaks of GA, and Melissa Nason of TN; great-grandchildren: Irie Rosales, Adin Nunez, and Malia Murphy; brothers: Glen and George Arruda of CA; and nephew, Ian Nason; and his two children: Luna Skye and Wesley Nason.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.

Burial will take place in the spring.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.