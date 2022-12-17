Dec. 9, 1954—Dec. 15, 2022
STONY CREEK — Minnie Marie Nason, 68, passed away after a long illness on Dec. 15, 2022, with loved ones by her side.
Born Dec. 9, 1954, in Honolulu, HI, she was the daughter of John and Rosaline (Carvalho) Arruda.
Minnie was a high school graduate and briefly attended college. She was the owner of A.N.I. Design Upholstery. Minnie married Aaron Nason on March 31, 1979 in Reno, NV.
Some of her enjoyments in life were working in her garden, her dogs, painting, spending time with family, and attending gigs with her husband.
In addition to her parents, Minnie was predeceased by her brother, Johnny Arruda.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Aaron Nason of Stony Creek; son, Glenn Nason of TN; grandchildren: Patricia Nason of Stony Creek, Lelani Oaks of GA, and Melissa Nason of TN; great-grandchildren: Irie Rosales, Adin Nunez, and Malia Murphy; brothers: Glen and George Arruda of CA; and nephew, Ian Nason; and his two children: Luna Skye and Wesley Nason.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will immediately follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. Rich Weihing officiating.
Burial will take place in the spring.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to the funeral home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.