Minnie B. Maille-Spellburg

May 10, 1931 — July 8, 2019

QUEENSBURY — Minnie B. Maille-Spellburg, 88, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, after a short illness.

Born on May 10, 1931, in Adams, Minnie was the daughter of Walter Rusaw and Ada Secor.

After graduating from high school, she worked as a cook. It was the job from which she retired.

Throughout her life, she found enjoyment playing Bingo and going on camping trips.

Minnie Spellburg had a heart of gold. She was always quick with a hug and smile, making the day a little brighter whenever you were in her presence. She will be greatly missed by all of her many family and friends. Minnie’s love will continue to shine in all of our hearts and memories.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her first husband, Earl Maille; her daughter, Rebbeca Caprood; her stepson, Earl Spellburg Jr.; and her siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Earl J. Spellburg; her children, Connie VanEaton and her husband, Herman, of Florida, Gary Maille and his wife, Donna, of Florida, Joe Maille and his wife, Kate, of Argyle, Micky Maille of Florida, Kim Miller and husband, Harry, of Connecticut, Scott Spellburg and his wife, Sandy, of Lake George, Chris Spellburg and his wife, Jessica, of Lake George and Timmy Spellburg of Hudson Falls. Minnie also left behind numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sister, Loretta Bates and her husband, Grover, of Queensbury; her brother, Lee Spellburg and her wife, Susan, of Buffalo; also several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will take place from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, July 15, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 19, at St. Alphonsus Cemetery, 52 Luzerne Road, Queensbury.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804; or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

