Feb. 29, 1928—Sept. 11, 2021
OSCEOLA, PA — Minerva J. Higginson, 93, passed away on September 11, 2021 at Samaritan Hospital. Most recently, she had been residing at The Eddy Heritage House in Troy.
She was born in Osceola Mills, PA and moved to the Albany area as a young child. In her youth she worked as a vendor at the old Albany Union Railroad Station. Most of her career was as a buyer for The Barbizon Fashion Shop millinery department.
She was very active in many aspects of her local church, including being a Sunday school teacher.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Norman L. Higginson; daughter, Wendy Higginson and her daughter-in-law, Sharon Higginson.
Minerva is survived by her son, Norman B. Higginson (Christine); her grandchildren: Sarah Higginson (Grant Hounsell), Brian Clifford (Tabitha), William Clifford, Michael Ferraro, Laura Clothier (Patrick) and James Clark (Alison). She is also survived by several great-grandchildren and her lifelong best friend, Betty Kirchhof.
Visitation will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 6:00 p.m.—8:00 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie, NY.
Funeral services will be held there as well on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in the Albany Rural Cemetery Park View Crematory.
Memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.
