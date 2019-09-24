Nov. 7, 1927 — Sept. 20, 2019
SALEM and FORT EDWARD — Minerva Elizabeth (Shallcross) Fronhofer passed away peacefully at her home in Fort Edward, on Sept. 20, 2019 surrounded by family, her sister, Joan VonRodeck of New Jersey, right by her side.
Minerva was born on Nov. 7, 1927, to William Shallcross of Philadelphia and Olive (Harnett) Shallcross of Oldham, England. She grew up the eldest of three siblings in Kenilworth, New Jersey. When Minerva was a toddler, the Fronhofer family moved into town. Minerva quickly became close friends with the daughter, Eleanor, and they remained lifelong friends. When Eleanor’s brother, Leonard, left to serve in World War II, Minerva, ever the good correspondent, would write him letters full of news back home. That correspondence would eventually lead to a seven-decade marriage.
After returning from the war, Leonard and Minerva married and had their first three children. In 1950, they purchased a dairy farm in Argyle, where they lived for the next 65 years and had nine more children. Minerva raised their 12 children with patience, skill and most of all, love. Her children have fond memories of oatmeal for breakfast, made in a dutch oven to accommodate all their appetites. On school mornings, she would make their lunches and braid her five daughters’ hair with lightning speed and efficiency.
Minerva was up for any challenge. She adapted to life on the farm, milking cows and working in the fields. She grew vegetables, put away food, sewed clothes for the family and had an incredible green thumb with her ornamental plants. Minerva also managed to look fashionable and lovely, no matter the circumstances.
She and Leonard were partners in all sorts of adventures, like the time they heard on the news that the Space Shuttle would launch the next day in Florida and decided to drive and see it. They were both active amateur radio operators, meeting and making friends with people around the world. Over the years, Minerva took on several leadership roles in various radio club organizations, including president of SAYLARC.
With her unassuming but loving way, almost all who came in contact with Minerva were touched by her warmth and grateful to have met her. She also had the unique ability to remember and commemorate, the important milestones of not just her entire large family but also the many people she befriended.
You have free articles remaining.
Minerva’s greatest joy was her family and she reveled in all their accomplishments. She was the matriarch of a family of nearly one hundred people, whom she knit together by her example. She will be missed.
The family wants to express their gratitude to Minerva’s devoted caregivers, Saderia and AnnMarie, and all her friends at The Oaks in Fort Edward, especially Gertrude Wilson.
Minerva was predeceased by her husband, Leonard Fronhofer III; her sons, Van and Frank; and granddaughters, Heather and Casey.
She is survived by her brother, Robert Shallcross; her sister, Joan VonRodeck; her sister-in-law, Eleanor McCarthy; their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; her sons, Leonard (Cindy), Carl (Weili), Fred (Cindy), Paul (Ellen) and Socrates (Karen); her daughters, Minerva (Peter) Campbell, Joan (Jay) Phillips, Susan (Michael) Jaworski, Diane (fiancé John Alexander) Carleton and Elaine (Michael Wright) Fronhofer; her daughters-in-law, Laurel Fronhofer and Janet Fronhofer; and her 37 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial will be held.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.