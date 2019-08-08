{{featured_button_text}}

April 23, 1928 — August 5, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Milton J. Latham, our father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away on Aug. 5, 2019, hours before his beloved wife of 65 years, Dorothy, joined him.

Born in Albany on April 23, 1928, he was the son of Milton and Hazel (Ledger) Latham Sr.

He grew up in Glens Falls, attended Glens Falls High School, then proudly served in the United States Navy from 1946-52. Upon return, he met and then married Dorothy Spellacy on July 18, 1954 and together ran the Trading Post Restaurant in Lake George from 1965 until their retirement in 2002.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister and brother-in-law, Beatrice and Alfred Gilbert of Gresham, Oregon.

Milton leaves behind his daughter and son-in-law, with whom they resided for the last several years, Jean and Larry Strothers of Vacaville, California; his sons and daughters-in-law, John and Jeannine Latham of Fort Ann and Michael and Christine Latham of Queensbury; his grandchildren, Ryan Rucker and his wife, Allie, of Vacaville, California, Hannah Latham of Colton, Jennifer Latham of Syracuse and Emily and Blake Latham of Queensbury; his great-grandchildren, Raegan (the one who made him smile like no other), Sienna Rucker of Vacaville and Brantley Berger of Colton. Besides his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

At Milton and Dorothy’s request, there will be no services. Their burial will take place together at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemtery in Schuylerville, at the convenience of the family.

The family would like to thank The Granville Center for the exceptional care provided at a time when he needed it most.

We know you needed mom now and are comforted that you are together on this journey. Until we meet again.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M King Funeral Home, Granville.

