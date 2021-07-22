Dec. 30, 1952—July 10, 2021

WHITEHALL — Milton G. Gebo Jr., 68, of Williams Street passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at his home. Born on December 30, 1952 in Whitehall, he was the son of the late Milton G. and Eva (Davis) Gebo, Sr.

Milt was a self-employed contractor in Whitehall for many years. He was a member of the Whitehall BPO Elks 1491, a member of the Sons of the American Legion Post 83 of Whitehall, and the Eagles Club of Fair Haven, Vt.

He is survived by his companion of 29 years Dianne Allen of Whitehall; two sons: Nathaniel Gebo and his wife Dana, of Middle Granville, Ryan Gebo and his fiancee Emily of Prattsburgh; two sisters: Eva L. Lane and her husband Dale of Castleton, Vt, Susan M. Wilbur and her husband Michael of Putnam; brother John H. Gebo and his wife Tammi of Cambridge; and five grandchildren.

At his request there will be no calling hours; services will be at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made to the Sons of the American Legion Post 83, Main Street, Whitehall, NY.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams Street, Whitehall, New York 12887.

