November 16, 1941 — July 23, 2019
CHESTERTOWN — Milton A. “Vinny” Beckman 77, passed away peacefully with his loved ones beside him on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
He was born on Nov. 16, 1941 in Seattle, Washington to Milton and Helen (Johnson) Beckman. From 1960 to 1963, Vinny joined the armed forces, was assigned to the 82nd Airborne in Fort Bragg, North Carolina and deployed to Vietnam.
After his loyal service in the Army, Vinny worked for Iron Works as a camera assistant until 1969. He then worked at General Motors in Tarrytown for more than 23 years, in charge of the payroll division. In his younger years, Vinny loved his time working on ranches in Arizona and Nevada with his favorite Morgan horse, “Nugget,” and was a dedicated and experienced horseman.
Vinny was predeceased by his wife, Evelyn McCarthy, who he met at GM in Tarrytown, and his beloved Lucretia “Lou” Bisner, who he met in 1996. Vinny would say, “I blame Cronin’s Golf Course for bringing us together!” but for 21 loving years he gained six “stepchildren,” 13 “grandchildren,” 15 “great-grandchildren” and seven “great-great grandchildren”. Vinny and Lou enjoyed traveling, playing golf, bowling, going for a drive or just being with family. He was a kind, gentle and loving man with quick wit, and he loved a good joke.
At the request of Vinny, there will only be graveside services at 10 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, at the Chester Rural Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at the Panther Mountain Pub in Chestertown. In lieu of flowers and to honor Vinny’s love of children and horses, donations can be made to the Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown.
