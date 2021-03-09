Jan. 24, 1923—Mar. 4, 2021

FORT ANN—Mills Blackburn Crandell, 98, of Copeland Pond, Fort Ann, NY, passed away on March 4, 2021. Bud, as he was known by all, was born in Glens Falls, NY on January 24, 1923 to the late Milton Lee and Beatrice (Wilcox) Crandell.

Bud grew up in Glens Falls, graduated from Glens Falls High School and attended Cornell University for two years before enlisting in the Army in November 1942. He served in the Pacific Theatre in WWII and was awarded the Bronze Star for heroic achievement. He was honorably discharged in December 1945 when he returned to Glens Falls and promptly married his high school sweetheart, Jean Shirley Tupper, on January 26, 1946. He continued his education at Rider University in Lawrenceville, NJ.

Together Jean and Bud raised three children: Barbara Cochran (Stan Kostman), Susan Jackson (James) and John Crandell (Linda) while moving for his career with Imperial Wallcoverings from Springfield, MA to Albany, NY and eventually Cazenovia, NY.