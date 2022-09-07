Feb. 23, 1927—Aug. 27, 2022

GREENWICH — Millicent B. Lawrence, 95, of Greenwich died Aug. 27, 2022 after a wonderful life. Daughter of Emma (Roseboom) and Harold Bentley, she was born on February 23, 1927 — the fifth generation born in her family’s Westford, NY homestead.

She graduated from Worcester High School and Cornell University. After college, she worked in NYC for the B. Altman & Co. and Celanese Corporation.

Millie married Dr. Clinton Edward Lawrence in 1958 and raised three children during her 22 years in Warrensburg, NY.

Millie was active on the WCS School Board and served as President. She was instrumental in forming the Warrensburg Scholarship Association, operated Doc’s Ski Haus, was Secretary of the Chamber of Commerce, and served on the Advisory Board for Evergreen Bank.

She most loved family time driving throughout the US in a Dodge motorhome exploring national parks.

In 1980, she helped design and build a passive solar home in Greenwich NY where she had large, bountiful organic gardens, bees, Christmas trees, and crop fields. Millie advocated to preserve farmland and care for our earth for future generations.

Millie loved building community by fostering neighborly relationships; she was a great conversationalist able to recall individuals’ interests.

She worked tirelessly behind the scenes on the original production of “Greenwich the Musical” and volunteered for various groups including the Greenwich Scholarship Committee. She had a welcoming smile, a great sense of fun, was a lifelong card shark (Hearts,”Group Solitaire”), and at age 91 enthusiastically learned pool.

She is survived by her children: Susan Wallace, Ted Lawrence (Mary Beth Porter), Beth Lawrence (Brad Zupp); grandchildren: Anne Wallace and John Wallace; AFS daughter, Yvette Jansen; plus nieces and nephews — all of whom she was very proud.