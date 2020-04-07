Sept. 17, 1925 — April 2, 2020
TICONDEROGA — Mildred “Millie” L. (Benway) Goff, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020. Born on Sept. 17, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Victoria Benway of Whitehall, New York.
In Millie’s formative years she enjoyed competing in Marching Band competitions, and Baton Twirling. In her teens Millie dropped out of school early to assist her family by working at the Silk Mill in Whitehall. She would later receive her high school diploma at Ticonderoga High School.
In her early teens she met her future husband, Charlie, whom she later married on Sept. 1, 1947, and in the years to come would have five wonderful children with. Millie and Charlie would spend 71 wonderful and adventure filled years together until his passing in 2018.
Millie loved traveling and going on adventures with her family on a whim without knowing where they may end up. She loved visiting her son, Charlie and his family in the Philippines and Maine, and her daughter, Theresa and her family in California. She also enjoyed the small adventures she would have with her children, Kay, Richard, and Vickie and their families who stayed closer to home.
For years Millie enjoyed competing with her bowling league in Ticonderoga and around New York. Unfortunately in her late 70s Millie would be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia which would be with her until the end. While it was hard for Millie to remember who everyone was at times her son-in-law, Gary Drinkwine said, Millie was “Always Welcoming,” to anyone and everyone that came into her life.
Prior to her passing she was predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Goff Sr.; her daughter, Vickie L. Drinkwine; her sisters, Lorraine, Gladys, Irene and Frances; and one brother, Edward.
Millie is survived by her son, Charles (Nancy) A. Goff Jr., Kay (Walter) Wells, Richard (Theresa) Goff, and Theresa (Kevin) M. Daniels; her son-in-law, Gary Drinkwine; and a special nephew, Dennis Goff. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and their spouses; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild, who all adored her dearly.
The family would especially like to thank the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy, New York who took care of Millie for over two years and will dearly miss there “Major/Queen Bee” of the A-1 unit. She wants all who worked with her to know that she “Loves You” till the end.
At this time the family is making plans for a memoriam of Millie at a later date and time. If you would like to make a donation in remembrance of Millie please do so to the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy, New York, or to the Alzheimer’s Society in your local area.
Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.