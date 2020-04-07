Mildred 'Millie' L. (Benway) Goff
0 entries

Mildred 'Millie' L. (Benway) Goff

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mildred "Millie" L. (Benway) Goff

Sept. 17, 1925 — April 2, 2020

TICONDEROGA — Mildred “Millie” L. (Benway) Goff, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020. Born on Sept. 17, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Victoria Benway of Whitehall, New York.

In Millie’s formative years she enjoyed competing in Marching Band competitions, and Baton Twirling. In her teens Millie dropped out of school early to assist her family by working at the Silk Mill in Whitehall. She would later receive her high school diploma at Ticonderoga High School.

In her early teens she met her future husband, Charlie, whom she later married on Sept. 1, 1947, and in the years to come would have five wonderful children with. Millie and Charlie would spend 71 wonderful and adventure filled years together until his passing in 2018.

Millie loved traveling and going on adventures with her family on a whim without knowing where they may end up. She loved visiting her son, Charlie and his family in the Philippines and Maine, and her daughter, Theresa and her family in California. She also enjoyed the small adventures she would have with her children, Kay, Richard, and Vickie and their families who stayed closer to home.

For years Millie enjoyed competing with her bowling league in Ticonderoga and around New York. Unfortunately in her late 70s Millie would be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia which would be with her until the end. While it was hard for Millie to remember who everyone was at times her son-in-law, Gary Drinkwine said, Millie was “Always Welcoming,” to anyone and everyone that came into her life.

Prior to her passing she was predeceased by her husband, Charles A. Goff Sr.; her daughter, Vickie L. Drinkwine; her sisters, Lorraine, Gladys, Irene and Frances; and one brother, Edward.

Millie is survived by her son, Charles (Nancy) A. Goff Jr., Kay (Walter) Wells, Richard (Theresa) Goff, and Theresa (Kevin) M. Daniels; her son-in-law, Gary Drinkwine; and a special nephew, Dennis Goff. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and their spouses; three great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild, who all adored her dearly.

The family would especially like to thank the staff at the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy, New York who took care of Millie for over two years and will dearly miss there “Major/Queen Bee” of the A-1 unit. She wants all who worked with her to know that she “Loves You” till the end.

At this time the family is making plans for a memoriam of Millie at a later date and time. If you would like to make a donation in remembrance of Millie please do so to the Van Rensselaer Manor in Troy, New York, or to the Alzheimer’s Society in your local area.

Arrangements are under the care of the Jillson Funeral Home Inc., 46 Williams St., Whitehall, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.jillsonfuneralhome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Mildred Goff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News