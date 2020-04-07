× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Sept. 17, 1925 — April 2, 2020

TICONDEROGA — Mildred “Millie” L. (Benway) Goff, 94, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 2, 2020. Born on Sept. 17, 1925, she was the daughter of the late Eli and Victoria Benway of Whitehall, New York.

In Millie’s formative years she enjoyed competing in Marching Band competitions, and Baton Twirling. In her teens Millie dropped out of school early to assist her family by working at the Silk Mill in Whitehall. She would later receive her high school diploma at Ticonderoga High School.

In her early teens she met her future husband, Charlie, whom she later married on Sept. 1, 1947, and in the years to come would have five wonderful children with. Millie and Charlie would spend 71 wonderful and adventure filled years together until his passing in 2018.

Millie loved traveling and going on adventures with her family on a whim without knowing where they may end up. She loved visiting her son, Charlie and his family in the Philippines and Maine, and her daughter, Theresa and her family in California. She also enjoyed the small adventures she would have with her children, Kay, Richard, and Vickie and their families who stayed closer to home.