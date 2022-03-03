Nov. 8, 1929—Feb. 27, 2022

HARTFORD — Mildred M. (Kimball) LaGoy, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born Nov. 8, 1929 in Moriah, NY, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Mary (Daha) Kimball.

Mildred graduated from Hudson Falls High School. On Aug. 21, 1949, she married Herman LaGoy, and together they raised their family until his passing in 2006.

Mildred spent most of her life in Hartford, but eventually moved to South Glens Falls in her later years. In her youth, she worked at Grant’s in retail. She also provided care for several elderly people in their homes, as well as babysitting many local children. Mildred volunteered her time reading to preschool and elementary children at the Hartford Central School. She always enjoyed reading the newspaper every day and was known for remembering the names and stories of everyone she met, including their families.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Mildred is predeceased by her sister Eleanor Burke.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons: Dennis LaGoy (Sharon), and Richard LaGoy; her daughter Evelyn Reimer (Rod); her grandchildren: Mark LaGoy (Brenda), Jeffrey LaGoy (Connie), Michelle LaGoy (Dino Root), Anthony Magi, and Raymond Magi (Samantha); her great-grandchildren: Steven, Hannah, and Rebekah LaGoy, Noah LaGoy, David Magi, and a new baby arriving this summer; as well as her sister Joyce Burke (Bruce); and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10-11 a.m. on Monday, March 7, 2022 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. A Funeral Mass will follow the calling hour with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor officiating. A reception Celebrating Mildred’s Life will be held at the Ambrosia Diner, 518 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY following the Funeral Mass.

Rite of Committal will take place in the spring at St. Paul’s Cemetery in Hudson Falls.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations in Mildred’s name can be made to the Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828, or to the Community Hospice of Saratoga, 179 Lawrence St., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.