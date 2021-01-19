 Skip to main content
Mildred LaViolette Pratt
Mildred LaViolette Pratt

Aug. 1, 1932—Jan. 16, 2021

FORT EDWARD—It is with great sorrow that our beloved Mildred LaViolette Pratt, 88, has finally made her journey “home” after a brief illness at Glens Falls hospital on Saturday, January 16, 2021.

Born on August 1, 1932, in Glens Falls, she was the youngest of three daughters to the late Theophile and Edith (Zeto) LaViolette.

Vick went to a one room schoolhouse on Fort Edward Road and then graduated from South Glens Falls High School.

On March 1, 1966, Vick married Stanley Richard “Dickie” Pratt, Sr. in North Canaan, CT. They spent 47 years together until his passing on February 4, 2014.

She enjoyed listening to country music, long rides, going to garage sales and going to BINGO. She was loved by many. She never did meet a stranger and will be missed dearly.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Vick was predeceased by her son, Richard Keith Pratt; her sisters, Marjorie Butler and Madeline Edgerly.

Left to cherish her memory include her children: Karen Squires, Robert Dickinson, Jr., Gary Dickinson and wife, Bonnie all of Fort Edward, Martin Dickinson and wife, Barb of Hudson Falls, David Dickinson and wife, April of West Glens Falls, Allen Dickinson and wife, Rose, Cindy Funderburk, Kevin Dickinson and wife, Lisa all of Greenwich, and Dale Pratt of Fort Edward; several grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins; a host of friends and loved ones.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours. Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Vick’s memory can be made to Alzheimer’s Association Northeastern NY Chapter, Pine West Plaza Building 4, Suite 405, Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY 12205 or to Open Door Soup Kitchen, 47 Lawrence St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to her granddaughter and primary caregiver, Jodie Lyn, and to Ellen and Trudy for the caregiving you all provided to our mother. A special thank you to Jane for your kindness, laughter and help with our mother. Family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Garner for his years of caring for our mother. They also wish to thank Sean Loftus P.A. and the staff at Glens Falls Hospital Tower 2 for their kind and wonderful care, keeping our mother comfortable during her stay.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To view Vick’s Book of Memory and post online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.

