{{featured_button_text}}
Mildred J. Straight

May 8, 1935 — Oct. 19, 2019

LAKE GEORGE — Mildred J. Straight, 84, of Pine Grove Avenue, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at her daughter, Bonnie and son-in-law, Calvin’s home, surrounded by her loving family.

Born May 8, 1935 in Caldwell, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ruth (Mattison) O’dell.

She was a lifelong resident of the area and attended Lake George Central School.

She married her high school sweetheart, Charles Straight, of Lake George on June 26, 1955 at the Lake George United Methodist Church.

Her greatest joy in life was her beloved husband, her six daughters and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also enjoyed camping with many friends, traveling the United States with her family and creating many unforgettable memories along the way.

She will be remembered as a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Besides her parents and beloved husband of 62 years, Charles Straight, she is predeceased by a brother, Joseph O’dell.

She is survived by her six daughters, Tina Keech and her husband, Frederick, of Hudson Falls, Sharon Eggleston and her husband, James, of Queensbury, Bonnie Varnum and her husband, Calvin, of Lake George, Brenda Hilton and her husband, Robert, of Lake George, Connie Howk and her husband, Terry, of Queensbury and Lisa Caivano and her husband, Michael, of Moreau; 10 grandchildren, Frederick Keech Jr., Jeremy Keech, Jessica Cuva, Erin Clark, Kelly Dickinson, Jodi Howk, Randy Hilton, James Hilton, Raven Barrientos and Emily Caivano; great-grandchildren, Nathan and Owen Keech, Robyn Height, Isaiah, Joey and Abby Cuva, Salena Dickinson, Carter Ricciardelli, Elliot, Emmett and Mia Hilton, Ashley, Laney and Josey Barrientos; great-great-grandsons, Cypress and Michael Cuva; three sisters, Gladys Prentice, Joyce Hubbel and Joan Norton; sister-in-law, Jean O’dell; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends, Dean and Marsha Myers of Granville, and Lorraine of Rochester.

Friends may call on Mildred’s family from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.

A funeral service to celebrate her life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Lake George United Methodist Church, 78 Montcalm St., Lake George with the Rev. Arnold Stevens, and the Rev. Kimberly Townsend, officiating.

Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Lake George.

Mildred’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her beloved granddaughter, Erin Clark, son-in-law, Calvin Varnum, as well as caregivers, Onna Penniston, Monique Croteau, Sue Prosser, Lorna, Kelsey, High Peaks Hospice, and Lake George EMS for the outstanding care given to her during her final chapter.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences and directions.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments