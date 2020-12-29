July 5, 1930—Dec. 24, 2020

HARTFORD—Mildred F. Reid, 90, died December 24, 2020 at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home. She was born July 5, 1930 on the family farm in Hartford. She was the daughter of the late Donald F. Reid and Mary (Benton) Reid.

After high school graduation she went to work for General Electric Co. in Hudson Falls. Later she went to college, earning her Associate, Bachelor and Master’s Degrees at age 41. She then went to work as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor for the State of New York for the next twenty years. After retirement, she traveled to Scotland three times to explore the culture and history of her Scottish ancestors. She also traveled to Southern Europe, India, Germany, South America, Italy, Peru, Ecuador, and Holland.

Mildred was one of the family genealogists and has made many contributions to the Reid family history over the years.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her Identical twin sister, Mary E. Reid, and many cousins.

Survivors include several cousins; close friends Jerry and Pat Ross; and many friends she made over the years.

A special thank you to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for the excellent care given during her stay.