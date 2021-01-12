LITTLE ROCK, AR—Mildred C. Thomas, 96, passed away January 7, 2021, in Little Rock, Arkansas. She was born June 1, 1924 in Albany, New York to William C. Rothmyer and Mary Cecilia Caroline Peeke, and was preceded in death by her husband, Thaddeus C. Thomas, and her brothers: George Rothmyer and Christian Rothmyer (KIA WWII).

She graduated from Glens Falls High School, and was a trained ballet dancer. She gave up dancing when after World War II, she married “Ted” Thomas, enjoying 46 years of marriage until his death in 1990. Mildred worked as a bookkeeper later in life and was a tireless volunteer within her community. A Lake George, New York resident for most of her life, Mildred moved to Little Rock, Arkansas in 1996, and continued volunteering her time and talents, including St. Vincent’s Hospital.

Mildred is survived by her sons: Christian Thomas, Gary Thomas (Teresa), Terry Thomas (Cheryl) and daughter, Gina Tomasiewicz (Philip Sherlin); four grandchildren: Christian M. “Mickey” Thomas (Alicia Patrick), Mary Kate Heilman (Steve), Gina Sagan Sherlin, and Steven Thomas; three great-grandchildren; and nieces: Jo-Anne Granger and Karen Rothmyer (Bernard Rivers).

Services will be private. Mildred will be interred with her husband in Evergreen Cemetery in Lake George, NY and a celebration of her life will be scheduled at a later date. Donations may be made in Mildred's name to the Lake George Emergency Squad.