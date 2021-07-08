Oct. 23, 1931—July 3, 2021
BOLTON LANDING — Mildred Bergman, 89, passed away after a brief illness, Saturday, July 3, 2021, with loved ones by her side.
Born October 23, 1931, in Queens, she was the daughter of William and Matilda (Meissinger) Blank.
Mildred married Frank Peter Bergman on February 26, 1950 at Senecal Church in Richmond Hill, New York.
Some of her enjoyments in life included seeing her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Frank P. Bergman; daughter, Patty Ann Bergman; paternal grandparents, Jacob and Louisa (Von Hare) Blank; maternal grandparents, Adam Peter and Anna (Oldenburg) Meisinger; siblings: Marion Coan, Florence Sauer, Ann Goodrich, and Bill Blank.
Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. Frank (Denise) Bergman; grandchildren: Dianna (Richard) Knight, and Alyssa (James Levins) Bergman; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Knight, Alexander Knight, and Alexandra Bergman; also several nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will take place Thursday, July 8 from 4–6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, July 9 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 220 Lake Avenue, Lake Luzerne, with the Bishop William Love and Rev. Louis Midura, officiating.
A graveside ceremony will follow at Bolton Rural Cemetery. There will be a private family gathering after the graveside.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the nurses and staff at Fort Hudson Health Center that administered loving care.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
