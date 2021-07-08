Oct. 23, 1931—July 3, 2021

BOLTON LANDING — Mildred Bergman, 89, passed away after a brief illness, Saturday, July 3, 2021, with loved ones by her side.

Born October 23, 1931, in Queens, she was the daughter of William and Matilda (Meissinger) Blank.

Mildred married Frank Peter Bergman on February 26, 1950 at Senecal Church in Richmond Hill, New York.

Some of her enjoyments in life included seeing her two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Mildred was predeceased by her husband, Frank P. Bergman; daughter, Patty Ann Bergman; paternal grandparents, Jacob and Louisa (Von Hare) Blank; maternal grandparents, Adam Peter and Anna (Oldenburg) Meisinger; siblings: Marion Coan, Florence Sauer, Ann Goodrich, and Bill Blank.

Those left to cherish her memory are her son, Dr. Frank (Denise) Bergman; grandchildren: Dianna (Richard) Knight, and Alyssa (James Levins) Bergman; great-grandchildren: Evelyn Knight, Alexander Knight, and Alexandra Bergman; also several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, July 8 from 4–6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.