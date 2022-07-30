March 30, 1937—July 28, 2022

GRANVILLE — Mildred Baldwin, 85, passed away on July 28, 2022 at the Haynes House of Hope surrounded by family and friends.

Born March 30, 1937 in Granville, NY to George and Elizabeth Fifield. She was the last of their 12 children. Milly, as she was known by everybody, graduated from Fort Ann Central School.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth Baldwin on May 19, 1957. They were married for 65 years. They had 3 children.

Milly was a loving wife and mother. She loved antiques, taking pictures, gardening, and she was a great cook.

Milly and Ken opened Hillbilly Fun Park in 1989. She was “The Ice Cream Queen” of the “Milken Parlor.” She was well known for her Milly Dogs.

Milly and Ken liked to go to the casinos for fun where Milly was very lucky. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.

Besides her parents, she is predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Kenneth Baldwin; her son, Dale Baldwin (Laura); her daughters: Lorraine Blackburn (Kevin) and Vicky Merrill; and several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

All are welcome at her burial service at Browns Cemetery, West Fort Ann, NY on Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. The family wishes to remain private after the service.

Milly’s family wishes to thank everyone at the Haynes House of Hope for all their care and love to Milly while she was there.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donation be made to the Haynes House of Hope, 7187 NY-149, Granville, NY 12832.

Arrangements are under the care of the Mason Funeral Home, 18 George St., Fort Ann, NY 12827.