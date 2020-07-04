Jan. 21, 1930 — June 29, 2020

FORT EDWARD — Mildred Anna Wright, 90, passed away June 29, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

Born Jan. 21, 1930 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. Fitzgerald and Dorothy I. (Hanna) Floyd.

Mildred graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1948. She married Russell H. Wright on Sept. 25, 1949 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They attended church at St. Alphonsus until its closing.

Mildred enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children until the youngest was 7. She then went to work at Glens Falls Hospital as a registration clerk, retiring after 16 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was predeceased by an infant daughter; her brothers-in-law William Gorrie and Robert Newton; her grandson Russell H. Wright II; her sister Janice Blackwood and her dear friend Barbara Harvey.