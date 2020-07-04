Jan. 21, 1930 — June 29, 2020
FORT EDWARD — Mildred Anna Wright, 90, passed away June 29, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center.
Born Jan. 21, 1930 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Paul L. Fitzgerald and Dorothy I. (Hanna) Floyd.
Mildred graduated from Glens Falls High School, Class of 1948. She married Russell H. Wright on Sept. 25, 1949 at St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. They attended church at St. Alphonsus until its closing.
Mildred enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her children until the youngest was 7. She then went to work at Glens Falls Hospital as a registration clerk, retiring after 16 years of dedicated service. She enjoyed playing bingo and pinochle.
In addition to her parents and husband, Mildred was predeceased by an infant daughter; her brothers-in-law William Gorrie and Robert Newton; her grandson Russell H. Wright II; her sister Janice Blackwood and her dear friend Barbara Harvey.
Those left to cherish her memory are her eight children, David Wright of South Glens Falls, G. Jeffery Wright of Albany, Gail (Rene) Beaudet of South Glens Falls, Cathy (Brad) Williams of Queensbury, Lisa Robison (John Richichi) of Glens Falls, Colleen Wright (Kevin Ebel) of Lake Oswego, Oregon, Christine (Fred) Curtis of Warrensburg, and Leslie Wilkinson of Glens Falls; 21 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Carolyn Gorrie of Queensbury and Sharon Newton of South Glens Falls.
Calling hours will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Maynard D. Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A memorial service will follow at noon at the funeral home, with Deacon Bill Bazinet officiating.
Burial service will take place 2 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.
Donations may be made, in her loving memory, to Warren Washington C.A.R.E. Center (for abused children and their families), P.O. Box 659, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Fort Hudson Nursing Center for the excellent care they gave to Mildred during her stay there.
Condolences and floral bouquets may be sent directly to the funeral home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
