Jan. 17, 1930 — Oct. 2, 2019
VICTORY MILLS — Mildred A. Sullivan, 89, a longtime resident of Victory Mills, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born Jan. 17, 1930 in Windber, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Matthew and Anna Pensko.
Mildred attended Albany Business School and had worked at AL Garber, Clevepak and then retired after 30 years from Victory Specialty. She was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville, enjoyed traveling, bowling, blueberry picking and Golumpki’s. She was an avid New York Yankee fan, as well as a Jordan Spieth and Bobby Vinton fan. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Survivors include her children, Vincent (Joan) Sullivan of Hilton, Matthew (Stacey) Sullivan of Greenwich, Jeffrey Sullivan of Wasilla, Alaska and Laurie (Tim) Burton of Fort Edward; grandchildren, Christina Beeley, Eric Sullivan, Sarah Sullivan, Andrea Delmar, Coulton Sullivan, Kimberly Sullivan, Corbie Sullivan, Cory Burton and Kerri Burton; great-grandchildren, Keegan and Brooklynn Beeley, Haylee and Landon Sullivan, Madison and Oliver Sullivan, Alex, Aria and Bryce Delmar.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, at Notre Dame-Visitation Church. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville.
Memorials can be made in her memory to Notre Dame-Visitation Church, 18 Pearl St., Schuylerville, NY 12871. Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
