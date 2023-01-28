CORINTH — Mildred A. Halliday, of Oak Street, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023 at The Pines of Glens Falls.

Born in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late George and Mamie (Taylor) Bailey.

Mildred graduated from Corinth High School. She married Daniel Halliday and the couple resided in Corinth all of their lives. He passed away Nov. 16, 1973.

She worked for International Paper Company in Corinth, Cluett Peabody and Company in Corinth and retired from Holiday Inn at Lake George. She attended the Corinth Wesleyan Church for many years.

Mildred enjoyed quilting, knitting, playing bingo and most importantly, spending her years surrounded by family; enjoying her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was also predeceased by three brothers: Ross Bailey, Harry Bailey, Irving Bailey and six sisters: Helen Churchill, Marian Bailey, Ruth Bailey, Gladys Richman, Bertha Elliott, and Dorothy Mosher.

Survivors include her two sons: Timothy (Kate) Halliday and Don (Kathryn) Halliday, both of Corinth; grandsons: Jared (Tara) Halliday, Joshua (Dara) Halliday, Jacob (Samantha) Halliday and Ryan (Joanne) Halliday; granddaughters: Rachel (Rick) Capasso, Erin (Robert) Strattman and Chelsea (Brian) Dallos; as well as, 25 great-grandchildren; several nieces, and nephews.

According to Mildred’s wishes, there will be no calling hours and a private graveside service will be held in the spring at the convenience of the family.

The family wishes to thank The Pines of Glens Falls and all the devoted nurses and staff.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.