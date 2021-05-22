Aug. 19, 1930—May 19, 2021
QUEENSBURY—Mikiko K. “Miki” Kurosaka, 90 years old, born in Bayonne, New Jersey on August 19, 1930, died May 19, 2021 at 7:09 p.m. in her home in Queensbury, surrounded by her loved ones. Mikiko was the daughter of the late Mitsuharu and Kiyono (Yamada) Kashiwabara. She has resided in the town of Queensbury since 1960.
She married George Kurosaka Jr. of Lake George and they raised two daughters, Jan Sueko and Kimiko Lynn.
Mikiko was educated at the Bayonne, New Jersey school system before she graduated from Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing, earned her BS from Teacher’s College, Columbia University, and later, her MSA from Russell Sage College in Troy.
For 10 years she had been a Registered Nurse at the Mount Sinai Hospital before her long career at Glens Falls Hospital, where she practiced in several different roles in patient services. She holds professional licenses in New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii.
Mikiko was a Junior Cadette and Senior Scout Leader in the Adirondack Girl Scout Council for several years. She was a communicant of St. James Episcopal Church of Lake George, as well as a member of several professional organizations, and participated on the Committee of the ACR.
Some of her enjoyments include gardening, skiing, brunches and shopping with friends and family, the NENY Collie Club including the fine people and animals she met there. She also loved going to dinner and movies and watching the Shen Yun Performing Arts dances. She also really loved to travel with her husband and daughter at random weeks throughout the years. Over the last few years, she enjoyed spending time with her “unbiological” grandchildren and watching them grow (children of the ladies who took care of her and who take care of Kimiko).
As a longtime nurse, Mikiko was compassionate and caring, especially after her recent health issues, she showed how truly determined and strong she was. Above all, Mikiko was a warm and graceful, wonderful lady to all she met through her lifetime.
Survivors include her daughter, Kimiko Lynn; her sister, Sakai Hata from N.J.; her brother, Merrill “Kiyo” (Amy) Kashiwabara from MA; her brother, John from the west coast and several nieces and nephews.
Her husband, George Kurosaka, Jr., predeceased her, as well as her daughter, Jan Sueko; her sister, Dr. Himeko Kashiwabara from L.I., NY; and her brother, Thomas Kashiwabara of NJ.
Calling hours will take place Monday, May 24, from 4 to 6:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
A graveside ceremony will take place on Wednesday, May 26, at 10:00 a.m. at Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.
Special thanks to all of the caregivers that have helped to take care of her over the last few years.
In loving memory of Mikiko contributions may be made to an organization of ones choice.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.