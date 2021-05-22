Aug. 19, 1930—May 19, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Mikiko K. “Miki” Kurosaka, 90 years old, born in Bayonne, New Jersey on August 19, 1930, died May 19, 2021 at 7:09 p.m. in her home in Queensbury, surrounded by her loved ones. Mikiko was the daughter of the late Mitsuharu and Kiyono (Yamada) Kashiwabara. She has resided in the town of Queensbury since 1960.

She married George Kurosaka Jr. of Lake George and they raised two daughters, Jan Sueko and Kimiko Lynn.

Mikiko was educated at the Bayonne, New Jersey school system before she graduated from Mount Sinai Hospital School of Nursing, earned her BS from Teacher’s College, Columbia University, and later, her MSA from Russell Sage College in Troy.

For 10 years she had been a Registered Nurse at the Mount Sinai Hospital before her long career at Glens Falls Hospital, where she practiced in several different roles in patient services. She holds professional licenses in New York, New Jersey, and Hawaii.

Mikiko was a Junior Cadette and Senior Scout Leader in the Adirondack Girl Scout Council for several years. She was a communicant of St. James Episcopal Church of Lake George, as well as a member of several professional organizations, and participated on the Committee of the ACR.