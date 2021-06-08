Aug. 23, 1959 – May 26, 2021

Ocala, FL — Mickey E. Celeste, 61, of Ocala, FL, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 after a short illness.

Born on August 23, 1959 in Glens Falls, NY he was the son of Mary Jane Celeste of Glens Falls and the late Martin Celeste.

Mickey grew up in Queensbury and attended Queensbury High School. Mickey enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1976 and proudly served his country until he was honorably discharged in 1983. He was stationed in Europe and achieved the rank of Sergeant. During his time in the Army, he received commendations for expert level for M-16 rifle and hand grenade. In addition, he received Good Conduct Medal, Overseas Service Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon and Professional Development Ribbon.

After his honorable discharge, Mickey resided in Texas for several years before moving back to New York. In 2015, Mickey relocated to Ocala, FL and started managing Golden Pond Village with his wife, Lisa, where he made several new friends. Prior to relocating to Florida, Mickey was employed at Home Depot in Queensbury.

Mickey is predeceased by his father; Martin Celeste and a brother, Michael Celeste and aunts, uncles and cousins.