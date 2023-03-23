Dec. 7, 1950—March 15, 2023

KINGSBURY — Michelle (Russo) Ross, 72, of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, surrounded by her family at home in Kingsbury.

Born in Glens Falls on Dec. 7, 1950, the eldest sibling of nine, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Jane (Jakeway) Russo.

Mickey was a graduate of St. Mary’s Academy, Class of 1968 and attended Marymount College in Tarrytown, NY.

She began her career at NY Telephone (Verizon) as a telephone operator and retired as one of the first female cable splicers for the company. Mickey also bartended and waitressed at several local establishments for many years. In that time, her notable quick wit and one of a kind sense of humor earned her many lifelong connections.

In Mickey’s last years, she could be found enjoying the comforts of her own home with her cat, Zeke. She was an avid animal lover, who had adopted, and raised several cats and dogs over the years and especially enjoyed visiting her favorite neighborhood dog, Milo.

During the warmer months, Mickey enjoyed the outdoors and could be found outside tending to her perennial and wildflower gardens. She was especially fond of spending time with friends and family and sharing a cup of coffee with her sister, Terry, every weekend. Mickey enjoyed catching up with fellow St. Mary’s Academy classmates at Bogeys for lunch, (The Three Amigos).

She took great pride in hosting all major holidays for friends and family, providing gourmet meals, a lot of laughter and memories for years to come. Mickey’s favorite pastime was spending time with her granddaughter, Abbe, whom she cherished watching grow up.

Mickey’s contagious smile, quick wit and one-of-a-kind sense of humor will be greatly missed. She was a role model to all, exhibiting a great sense of humbleness, strength, independence and an unwavering work ethic, which she passed onto her daughter, son and granddaughter. She loved and was beloved.

She is survived by her daughter, Kat Christensen and her partner, Chris of Salem; her son, Mike Ross and daughter-in-law, Traci of Kingsbury; her granddaughter, Abbe Krug of Salem; her sister, Terry Russo of Brant Lake; and several other siblings, nieces, nephews, friends and amazing neighbors.

In accordance with Mickey’s wishes, services will be held privately for the family.

Mickey and her family would like to thank the many caregivers who provided support at the end of her life, including Fort Edward EMS, Saratoga Hospital staff for the exceptional care provided, Norm Bovee, PA, Dr. Rachid, Dr. Case, Dr. Cunningham, Dr. Swanson of Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Lisa, RN, from High Peaks Hospice.

Those wishing to remember Mickey in a special way may send a remembrance contribution to Make-A-Wish Northeast NY, 3 Washington Square, Albany, NY 12205 and/or Fort Edward EMS, 75 Schuyler Street, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.