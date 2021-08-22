Michelle M. Madretzke

April 29, 1969—Aug. 11, 2021

JACKSON, NJ — Michelle Caulin Madretzke, mother, sister, daughter, wife, friend. I have felt love and peace with my family and friends. I have also felt the sadness of loss, and pain of cancer. I’m a lover of the Adirondacks, you will find my roots and a piece of my heart, forever. I hope my children: Meghan and Meredith describe me as the guardian of their youth and the champion of their life. They are the best things I have done. I am always with them.

My friends would describe me as passionate for life. I seek adventure, but love being home with my children and pets. I am a reflection of my family. My sister, my mother, and my father were the foundation that I built my life on. I am so grateful to you. My colleagues and partners in parenting: We have shared laughs, struggles, and challenges.