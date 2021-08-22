Michelle M. Madretzke

April 29, 1969—Aug. 11, 2021
JACKSON, NJ — Michelle Caulin Madretzke, mother, sister, daughter, wife, friend. I have felt love and peace with my family and friends. I have also felt the sadness of loss, and pain of cancer. I’m a lover of the Adirondacks, you will find my roots and a piece of my heart, forever. I hope my children: Meghan and Meredith describe me as the guardian of their youth and the champion of their life. They are the best things I have done. I am always with them.
My friends would describe me as passionate for life. I seek adventure, but love being home with my children and pets. I am a reflection of my family. My sister, my mother, and my father were the foundation that I built my life on. I am so grateful to you. My colleagues and partners in parenting: We have shared laughs, struggles, and challenges.
My husband, Jeff, my father, Ron Caulin, and my niece Lindsay Clayton have preceded me, though I am blessed to have had them in my life. My sister, Jackie, and her husband Barry Clayton, have been my rocks, solid and stable. My mother, Eileen Caulin, has shown me what strong looks like. Brandon and Jordan, my nephews, led the way for our next generation. My girls are amazing! Their strength, abilities, and possibilities are boundless. I am so proud to share them with the world. Take care of them. Show them love, happiness, guidance, and patience.
Lastly, please do me a favor. Take this moment to picture a time where you and I laughed until we cried, shared a moment of joy, or sat with complete content. Remember it, cherish it, know that I lived fully. You are forever in my heart.
