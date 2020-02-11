Michelle Elizabeth Wood

Born June 3, 1965 in Glens Falls Hospital to Betsy (Dobie) Allen and Melvin Allen and was the oldest of three (Michael & Matthew). She graduated from high school in San Diego, California and studied nursing and became an LPN after graduating from Adirondack Community College. She truly enjoyed being a nurse and was a people person which came through in her nursing. Locally she worked at Glens Falls Hospital in the operating room, Hudson Headwaters, and High Peaks Hospice.

To know Michelle, is to know her pride and love for her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and cousin. She was kind-hearted and compassionate and had a brilliant smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around Christmas which was magical for all of them as they baked traditional sugar cookies and laughed around the table. Michelle was very proud of her son, Johnny, and the kind and thoughtful young man he has become. Nothing brought Michelle more joy than her granddaughter, Ashlyn. Her favorite moments were when she first learned she would be a “Meme” and when the doctor said her sweet pumpkin princess was 9 pounds just after her birth. Her family knows her smile will light up the heavens.