June 3, 1965 — Feb. 9, 2020
WARRENSBURG — Michelle Elizabeth Wood passed away peacefully surrounded by the love and comfort of her family on Feb. 9, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital at the age of 54.
Born June 3, 1965 in Glens Falls Hospital to Betsy (Dobie) Allen and Melvin Allen and was the oldest of three (Michael & Matthew). She graduated from high school in San Diego, California and studied nursing and became an LPN after graduating from Adirondack Community College. She truly enjoyed being a nurse and was a people person which came through in her nursing. Locally she worked at Glens Falls Hospital in the operating room, Hudson Headwaters, and High Peaks Hospice.
She was married to the late John E. Houser and together they have a daughter Kim (DeMagistris) and a son John Houser. Later in life, Michelle met and married the love of her life and best friend, Pete Wood.
To know Michelle, is to know her pride and love for her family and friends. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, wife, aunt and cousin. She was kind-hearted and compassionate and had a brilliant smile. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially around Christmas which was magical for all of them as they baked traditional sugar cookies and laughed around the table. Michelle was very proud of her son, Johnny, and the kind and thoughtful young man he has become. Nothing brought Michelle more joy than her granddaughter, Ashlyn. Her favorite moments were when she first learned she would be a “Meme” and when the doctor said her sweet pumpkin princess was 9 pounds just after her birth. Her family knows her smile will light up the heavens.
Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Pete Wood and his children Ernest Converse, Tonya Springer, Angel Clark, Michelle Young and Nicole Wood-Arnold; her mother, Betsy Dobie Allen; her daughter, Kimberly (Tim) and her granddaughter Ashlyn; her son John Houser: her brother Matt (Mikelean) Allen and their children, Kately and Adam and brother Michael Allen and sons, Matthew and Jeremy. Michelle was predeceased and welcomed by her Grandmother, Mildred Dobie; Aunt, Jackie Hopper: and longtime family friend, Chris Langworthy. She will be greatly missed by all, and she is in our hearts forever.
Friends may call on Michelle’s family from 2 to 4 p.m, Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A memorial service to celebrate her life will immediately follow the visitation at 4 p.m., at the funeral home with Fr. Thomas Pettigrew, officiating.
A private burial will be in the North Hudson Catholic Cemetery in the spring. Please pay it forward in Michelle’s memory as she would have wanted.
Her family asks that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the American Liver Foundation (https:/liverfoundation.org/) in her memory.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guestbook, condolences, and directions.
