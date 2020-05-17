Michelle Cerro

Michelle Rolande Nadon was born in Montreal, Canada on May 25, 1941. She graduated from the Congregation Notre Dame in Montreal and went on to attend professional school where she obtained secretarial training. Michelle married the love of her life, or, as she liked to quip, her former boyfriend, Antonio Cerro, on June 2, 1962, in Montreal. Michelle and Tony bought a piece of land in Kingsbury and built their lifetime family home, together, brick by brick. They raised four children, J. Anthony, Cindy, Danielle and Marc and their home was frequently warmed by the company and laughter of family, friends, and eventually, their beloved grandchildren. There was no limit to the number of people Michelle and Tony could accommodate, feed, or entertain. Michelle enjoyed sewing, making clothing for her children and, later, grandchildren. Eclipsed only by the love for her family, beautiful music filled Michelle’s heart, and her home, and she shared her song until the day she passed, with her loving caregivers and fellow residents at Fort Hudson. Michelle enjoyed nature immensely, and shared her lifelong amazement at God’s artistry and Grace with her family and friends. Michelle was also a lifelong teacher—everyone whose life Michelle touched was undoubtedly enhanced by something she shared or taught them. She believed deeply in helping others, that there was always more than enough to share, and that beauty and love are everywhere. Michelle always did the right thing, said the right words, or, if all else failed, had her arms and heart wide open.