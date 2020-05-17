May 25, 1941 — May 12, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — Michelle Cerro, 78, of Hudson Falls, danced peacefully into the arms of the Lord on May 12, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Michelle was surrounded by her family, prayer and song, three of her most cherished gifts.
Michelle Rolande Nadon was born in Montreal, Canada on May 25, 1941. She graduated from the Congregation Notre Dame in Montreal and went on to attend professional school where she obtained secretarial training. Michelle married the love of her life, or, as she liked to quip, her former boyfriend, Antonio Cerro, on June 2, 1962, in Montreal. Michelle and Tony bought a piece of land in Kingsbury and built their lifetime family home, together, brick by brick. They raised four children, J. Anthony, Cindy, Danielle and Marc and their home was frequently warmed by the company and laughter of family, friends, and eventually, their beloved grandchildren. There was no limit to the number of people Michelle and Tony could accommodate, feed, or entertain. Michelle enjoyed sewing, making clothing for her children and, later, grandchildren. Eclipsed only by the love for her family, beautiful music filled Michelle’s heart, and her home, and she shared her song until the day she passed, with her loving caregivers and fellow residents at Fort Hudson. Michelle enjoyed nature immensely, and shared her lifelong amazement at God’s artistry and Grace with her family and friends. Michelle was also a lifelong teacher—everyone whose life Michelle touched was undoubtedly enhanced by something she shared or taught them. She believed deeply in helping others, that there was always more than enough to share, and that beauty and love are everywhere. Michelle always did the right thing, said the right words, or, if all else failed, had her arms and heart wide open.
Michelle worked in Bed Control at Glens Falls Hospital and as an administrative assistant for Hudson Falls Central Schools. She and Antonio purchased a diner, formerly Winnie and Pete’s, and transformed it into Cerro’s Restaurant, a place where locals and travelers alike could rely upon a welcoming atmosphere, a delicious meal, Michelle’s playful wit, and lively conversation. Their customers became their extended family, with Michelle “opening” the restaurant on the rare holidays it was closed, for an extended family meal. Michelle and Tony sold the restaurant and retired in 1989. Michelle was an avid defender of our Constitutional rights and she, along with Antonio and some dedicated and loyal friends, published a local newspaper, The Liberty Proclaimer.
Left to cherish Michelle’s memory are her husband of almost 58 years, Antonio; children J. Anthony Cerro and his wife Karen of Queensbury, Dr. Cindy Cerro-Conlon and her husband Matt of Queensbury, Danielle Vadgama and her husband Pranil of Roswell, Georgia, and Marc Cerro and his wife Rhianna of Glens Falls; grandchildren Paisley and Ivy Cerro, Ariana and Matthew Conlon, Nikhil and Kiran Vadgama, and Vivienne and Lily Cerro. She is also survived by her brothers Claude Nadon of Joliette, Quebec, and Yvon Nadon; brother-in-law Gino Cerro of Montreal, Quebec; sister-in-law Filomena Cerro of Boucherville, Quebec; cherished cousin, Marcelle Pinet; lifelong best friend Ghislaine McDuff, many nieces and nephews, loving family and countless friends. Michelle was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Marie Paule Nadon.
Due to the current public health crisis, there will be no calling hours and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michelle’s honor to The Cure Alzheimer’s Fund, Smile Train, St. Jude’s Hospital, Things of My Very Own, or the charity of your choice. The family of Michelle Cerro wishes to thank Christine Gage Cerro and her staff at Support-Link, Inc., and The Fort Hudson Healthcare Sandy Hill Pavilion team—Mary French, Carol Jean Saunders and Dr. John Quaresima and others—for their compassionate, dignified care for Michelle and for the support of her family.
Arrangements are under the care of MB Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward NY. To view Michelle’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
