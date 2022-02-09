Michelle Bennett

Nov. 17, 1968—Feb. 5, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Michelle Bennett, loving and selfless mother of three, devoted and adored wife, cherished and beloved daughter, joyful and hilarious sister, strong and caring teacher and passionate and committed coach passed away on Feb. 5, 2022 at age 53.

No matter the title you knew her by — Mom, Mika, Shelly, Ziggy, Coach or Mrs. Bennett – you knew that in her you had the best of the best.

At age 24, she married her college sweetheart Jeff and began an almost 30-year marriage rooted in love, friendship, loyalty and a love of sport and all things Lake George. Together they devoted their lives to raising three loving, kind, passionate and hard-working children in Mackenzie, Graceann and Cole. Michelle shared her strong, larger-than-life spirit with all who knew her and poured her boundless energy and passion into her family, her students, and her athletes.

She was as quick with a joke or a bad pun as she was with a compliment and words (often shared in a loud volume) of encouragement or motivation. No one, and we mean no one, out worked or out hustled her on the court, in the classroom or in life. She was fiercely loyal and devoted to her two passions of family and basketball.

Described as a “pillar of the Queensbury Middle School Community” Michelle served as a 6th Grade ELA teacher, Department Chair and Varsity Coach in Queensbury, Lake George, and Hadley-Luzerne for more than 22 years.

Born on November 17, 1968, in Boston, MA Michelle was the proud daughter of Robert and Maureen Zeigler of Sharon, MA.

She is survived by her husband; three children; parents; four sisters and brothers-in-law; the Bennett Family of Lake Luzerne; four nieces; and three nephews.

A wake will be held on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022 from 1-4 p.m. at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury. Masks are mandatory upon entering the building.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 4 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican St., Lake George.

Michelle’s commitment to coaching and mentoring women in sports was rooted in admiration and respect for Pat Summit, the longtime coach of the University of Tennessee Women’s Basketball Team. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks for donations to the “We Back Pat” Pat Summit Alzheimer’s Fund. Donations can be made at patsummit.org.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.